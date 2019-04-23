Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Sephora Collection

Moschino + Sephora Pencil Brush Set

$58.00
At Sephora
A limited-edition, five-piece brush set from Sephoras second collaboration with Moschino, inspired by the working woman.
Featured in 1 story
We Tried Moschino's New Sephora Makeup Collection
by Thatiana Diaz