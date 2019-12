Moschino

Moschino Cheap & Chic Blue & Purple Floral Kitten Heel Mules

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rokit

Feminine floral mules by Moschino Cheap & Chic, in a pretty purple and sky blue floral design with leafy green accents. Featuring pointed toe, cut out detail at the arch, and kitten heel, these backless beauties will look perfect with a formal dress or will add a little floral frippery to jeans and a top. In great condition, these appear to have been worn once at most.