Smart Glass Jewelry

Mosaic Stiletto Sterling Silver Necklace

$46.00 $32.66

Buy Now Review It

At Smart Glass Jewelry

Long on style, we rock the latest vertical trend with our mosaic stiletto glass and ever popular sterling satellite chain. Post-consumer bottles are collected from restaurants, friends, and the occasional dumpster, then cut and fired to create beautiful glass pieces with unique and intricate details in each one. Finished with a delicate and durable 18 inch sterling silver chain, this is a great stand alone necklace or piece to layer with other favorites. Glass pieces are approximately 1.5 inches long by .5 inches wide. *Simple design is easy to wear *Glass varies so your necklace is one-of-a-kind *Sterling silver chain is solid not plated *Add an extender at checkout for added length *Gift boxed for easy giving Confetti from Bombay Sapphire gin bottles and beer Pastel from Sake bottles Ocean from a vodka bottle and a Coca-Cola bottle Wine from red wine bottle, white wine bottle, and Riesling bottle