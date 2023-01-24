makicohappycreations

Morse Code Hand Stamped Couple Rings

$28.80

Personalised morse code jewelry couple promise rings for men and women. Each hammered ring has an air gap (open ring) on the back so you can adjust the ring size. (*adjustable ring) These hand stamped ring set makes a perfect birthday, anniversary gift for your wife, husband, boyfriend,girlfriend or bestfriends. You can customize this ring with the date,initial or name. Some popular options we cater for are: *Initial or Name (e.g. your children and love ones) *Dates (e.g. birthday, anniversary) *custom coordinates *Morse code It will be treasured for years to come ❤ 🔸🔸🔸 WOULD YOU LIKE TO ADD A PRINTABLE GREETING CARD? https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/makicohappycreations?ref=condensed_trust_header_title_sold§ion_id=40270865 🔸🔸🔸 Materials : Aluminium We use aluminium because it is light weight, durable, and corrosion resistant, and doesn’t trigger metal allergies for most people. 🔸🔸🔸 🎁Gift wrapping We take care to wrap your ring in origami inspired themes so it is ready to be given as a gift. 🔸🔸🔸 Thank you for visiting makico.happy creations! https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/makicohappycreations?ref=hdr_shop_menu