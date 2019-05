Tumi x Russell Westbrook

Morrison Backpack

For adventures at hand and journeys ahead. The Morrison Backpack is part of our exclusive TUMI x Russell Westbrook Collection. Featuring a red camo colorway evocative of Westbrook’s bold, distinctive style, and interior lining embossed with his personal motto, “Why Not?” Speed clip and zip-around closures make sport of everyday excursions. Adjustable anti-slip straps and a monogramable initial patch mean you can make it yours, too.