A stunning classic updated in contrasting colours for a contemporary finish, the Strawberry Thief range from Morris & Co brings a touch of iconic design into your bedroom. Crafted from soft and breathable cotton in an opulent 300 thread count that feels wonderful against the skin, this bedspread features classic quilting and the Strawberry Thief print, which was created by William Morris in the late 1800s and was inspired by the cheeky thrushes that pilfered fruit from his countryside home in Oxfordshire.