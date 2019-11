Morphe

Morphe X James Charles The Mini Palette

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.Morphe X James Charles. Unleash your inner artist with The Mini Palette. lt has all the same crazy-good colors and finishes as the iconic original, but in a smaller size. Perfect for on-the-go glam, you can create literally any look you can imagine.Shades: