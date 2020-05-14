Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Morphe
Morphe Icy Lips By Saweetie
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Morphe
Icy Lips By Saweetie
Need a few alternatives?
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dr. Lipp
Original Nipple Balm For Lips
£12.00
from
Space NK
BUY
MAC
Lipglass / Selena La Reina
$18.50
from
MAC
BUY
Indie Lee
Lip Treat
$22.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
More from Morphe
Morphe
Vip Sweep By Saweetie
£29.00
£15.00
from
Morphe
BUY
Morphe
Icy Lips By Saweetie
£20.00
from
Morphe
BUY
promoted
Morphe
The James Charles Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Morphe
The James Charles Palette
C$54.91
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Kevyn Aucoin
Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Yves Saint Laurent
The Shock Volumizing Mascara
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
e.l.f.
E.l.f. X Chipotle Kit
$43.00
from
e.l.f
BUY
promoted
Tarte
12 Hour Blush In Blissful
$29.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted