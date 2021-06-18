Morphe

Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint

$18.00

Details Keep it light and easy. Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint is a lightweight yet longwearing fluid tint that hydrates and provides buildable, sheer-to-medium coverage. These sheer, flexible shades are formulated with predominantly neutral undertones, so each shade can stretch across slightly different skin tones and depths. The entire shade lineup was developed to work for a wide range that spans light, medium, tan, rich, and deep. The naturally radiant finish lets your skin shine through while also smoothing and blurring imperfections. You'll be looking fresh-faced with just a few drops. Benefits: Lasts for up to 16 hours Water-resistant, sweat resistant, and transfer-resistant Hydrates skin for up to 12 hours Seals in moisture and nourishes dry skin Noncomedogenic and vegan