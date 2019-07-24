Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil Treatment Original 100ml

£32.85

Treat your locks to Moroccanoil Treatment Original; an award-winning, multi-purpose formula that can be used on damp or dry hair for salon-worthy results. Infused with antioxidant-rich Argan Oil and radiance-enhancing vitamins, the luxurious Moroccanoil treatment nourishes and conditions hair, whilst restoring silky smooth, glossy strands from root to tip. Benefits include: speeding up drying time, taming frizz and flyaways, repairing split ends, and restoring mirror-like shine. Simply apply on towel-dried hair to detangle and improve manageability, or on dry hair as a styling and finishing product. Alcohol free.