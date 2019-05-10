Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil Treatment Light Mini

C$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA versatile, argan oil-infused styler, now in a lighter formulation, for conditioning, styling, and finishing.Key Benefits:- Detangles, speeds up blow-drying time, and boosts shine- Lightweight and improves manageability, controls frizz and flyaways on fine and light-colored hair- Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamin-rich flax seed extract to help strengthenIf you want to know more Moroccanoil Treatment Light is a transformative treatment that detangles, speeds up drying time, and boosts shine. Now available in Light specifically formulated for fine and light-colored hairincluding platinum and white hairthis non-greasy, fast-absorbing treatment improves manageability and gives hair a softer texture. It leaves hair with the iconic, Moroccanoil scent.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is free of mineral oil.