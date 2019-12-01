Moroccanoil

Hair Treatment Original, 3.4 Oz

$44.00 $27.99

Moroccoanoil Treatment Original is designed to be the best foundation for styling hair. Enriched with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins, this miraculous hair treatment helps detangle, speed up drying time, and adds a boost of shine leaving you with nourished and luscious locks. Outshine the rest with the best. How to Use: Apply a small amount of product onto towel-dried hair mid-length all the way to the ends. Blow dry to desired style or allow to air dry.