What It Is Instant moisturizer for the skin in an oil formula powered by the nourishing properties of argan oil rich in essential fatty acids, plus olive and avocado oils. Ideal for post-shower use to re-infuse the skin with much-needed moisture. Delicately fragranced with the signature Moroccanoil scent inspired by the Mediterranean, Fragrance Originale. Paraben-free. Benefits Absorbs quickly into the skin to lock in moisture, while soothing dry areas and improving overall skin texture and tone. Key Ingredients Argan Oil: With its high content of antioxidants, essential fatty acids and Vitamin E, it luxuriously hydrates and infuses skin with moisture. Olive and Avocado Oils: For intense nourishment and moisturizing of the skin.