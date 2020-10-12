Moroccanoil

Discovery Kit ($37 Value)

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description The Moroccanoil® Discovery Kit delivers shiny, manageable hair on the fly. This take-anywhere set features Moisture Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to fortify damaged hair with keratin proteins, leaving it hydrated and manageable. And the iconic Moroccanoil Treatment can be used on damp or dry hair to condition, boost shine, and tame frizz and flyaways. Comes with a free Moroccanoil water bottle. Amazon Prime Day exclusive. Brand Story A story of success, an impulse for innovation and a relentless pursuit of high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil.