Moroccan Tile Peel And Stick Wallpaper Pattern Removable

Moroccan Tile Peel And Stick Wallpaper Pattern Removable ###### MATERIALS ##### PEEL & STICK WALLPAPER - Smooth PVC Peel and Stick - Removable - NOT SUITABLE FOR TEXTURED, ORANGE PEEL, BAD WALLS, YOU NEED SMOOTH WALL - Material Surface: MATTE - Easy Installation - PVC - Not recommend for baby and kids room NON-WOVEN WALLPAPER - Smooth PVC Free - Need Glue for installation - Removable - Suitable for textured walls - Material Surface: MATTE - Need glue for installation, you can use any wallpaper glue - PVC-FREE, Recommend for baby, kids room ##### SIZES ##### - 25” (W) x 75” (H) – 2'1" (W) x 6'3" (H) - 63,50cm (W) x 190,50cm (H) - 25” (W) x 100” (H) – 2'1" (W) x 8'4" (H) - 63,50cm (W) x 254cm (H) - 25” (W) x 115” (H) – 2'1" (W) x 9'7" (H) - 63,50cm (W) x 292cm (H) - 25” (W) x 125” (H) – 2'1" (W) x 10'5" (H) - 63,50cm (W) x 317,50cm (H) - 25” (W) x 150” (H) - 2'1" (W) x 12'6" (H) - 63,50cm (W) x 381cm (H) *** FOR CUSTOM ORDER PLEASE CONTACT US ##### SAMPLES ###### Sample size is 8"x11" , you will receive one actual size and one pattern size for each material ##### PRINTING ###### Our wallpaper production uses Canon Océ Colorado, which is water-based and does not contain chemicals. Most importantly, this printing technology delivers higher color quality, color consistency over time, and scratch resistance.