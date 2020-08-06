Fenty Beauty

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette

$59.00 $29.00

It’s no mirage: The Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette combines everything you need to take you from hot, steamy days to sultry, smoky nights, with its rainbow of 16 richly pigmented shades and finishes designed for all skin tones. From smoky bolds to spicy brights and savory neutrals, Moroccan Spice serves up a dash of matte, satin, pearl, metallic, and shimmer finishes to satisfy every craving. Savor the feels and flavors of Morocco with Fenty Beauty’s brand new longwear eyeshadow formulas. Each rich, velvety-smooth shade in the Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette is weightless, buildable, and stays put without creasing for the sultriest looks that last. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.