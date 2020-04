Bohemia Design

Moroccan Plain Pointed Babouche Slight Seconds

£34.00 £23.80

Buy Now Review It

At Bohemia

Moroccan Pointed Babouche Slippers in Black are handmade by our artisans in Morocco. The ultimate home accessory, these best selling leather slippers have a hard leather sole & can be worn outside in dry conditions. Slight seconds due to small imperfections in the leather. This item is non-refundable.