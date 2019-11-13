Aesop

Moroccan Neroli Post Shaving Lotion, 60ml

At MR PORTER

After shaving your skin needs to be rehydrated and there's no better way than to use a rapidly absorbing formula like Aesop's 'Moroccan Neroli Lotion'. Made from a mixture of Botanical Oils, this indispensable moisturiser ensures you avoid an aggravated complexion. - After-shave lotion for all skin types - Massage a small amount onto skin after shaving or use as your daily moisturiser - Contains hydrating Neroli Blossom to pacify the skin - Try with the brand's [Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum id401617]