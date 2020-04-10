Universal Standard
Moro Pocket Ponte Pants
$85.00$60.00
When you want the polished look of pants with the feeling of leggings, reach for the Moro Ponte Pants. Made from the highest quality mid-weight ponte that's both soft and pilling resistant, these pants are the ultimate in dress up / dress down style. Featuring a high waist with a flat band that won't twist or turn, discreet pocket, and matte black zips at the ankles, these pants prove that polished pontes are a thing. Plus, they don't crease or wrinkle, making them ideal for travelers and girls on the go. Fit: Fitted (26" - 28" inseam), Model: 5'9" wearing 2XS_6-8