One of a kind This ultra-industrial side table is sure to make a statement. We love Morland's oxidised brass surface, and those angular metal legs. Your living room is about to get way more stylish. Even better? The techniques used to create the finish, variations in colour and pattern mean that no two tables are the same. View all TablesView the Morland collection Designed by MADE Studio MADE Studio is our energetic team of in-house designers, known for their vibrant, eclectic creations. Led by MADE’s Head of Design, Adam Daghorn, the team has diverse industry experience and world-class skills. By putting their creative minds together, they craft original, innovative products, all designed to make your home a happier place. Designer Profile Dimensions Height (cm) 51 Width (cm) 45 Depth (cm) 45 Leg height (cm) 49 Packaging dimensions 48 x 54 x 7 cm Weight (kg) 6 Details Assembly Legs to be fitted Leg material Powder-coated iron Product material Iron Caring instructions Wipe with a dry cloth Special features Due to the chemical processes and techniques used to create the finish, variations in colour and pattern may occur SKU STBMLD028BRA-UK