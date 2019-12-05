Morihata

Binchotan Activated Charcoal Bits

These activated charcoal bits are an easy way to purify and deodorize cramped spaces. Binchotan is a premium activated charcoal that has been revered in Japan for centuries as a natural air and water purifier. Simply place a few bits in the corners of damp, humid spaces or drawers and feel the air grow refreshed and dry. Ideal for basements, bathrooms, and other small spaces with high levels of humidity, these eco-friendly bits can also be planted into the garden after use to stimulate healthy soil. Each bag comes with two sachets which can be filled and used as desired. Each bag includes a half pound assortment of charcoal pieces of various sizes.