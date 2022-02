Intimately

More Fluff Bralette

Style No. 64587843; Color Code: 030 So cozy and made to be seen, this classic bralette is featured in a longline, V-neck silhouette with fuzzy knit fabrication for an extra-cozy touch. Stretch fit Low back Ribbed underband Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Separate Import