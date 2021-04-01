Modernmiss

$29.89

Style 1:55% Linen, 45% Cotton,Style 2:70% Polyester,30% Cotton Buttons closure mid-weight shirt dress,casual plus size cotton linen jacket coat for women and young ladies. Pull On closure Casual comfort cotton linen tunics,spring/fall long sleeve shirts for women daily wear,with stand collar design. Simple solid colors and full button-down shirt,which makes a great tunic with leggings, or jacket over another shirt. Tunic jackets for women,made of cotton linen material,comfortable to wear over a dress/shirt,suitable for spring,fall and winter seasons. This shirt jacket is available in size M,L,XL and XXL,colors in black,navy,burgundy,beige,dark green and orange.NOTE:The orange color is more like rusty brown. Machine washing softly.