Moose

Moose Bottle Stopper

$42.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Putting a cork in it is just as joyful as popping one with our Moose Bottle Stopper. We’ve turned a staple of lodge decor on its head by styling it with a Courtly Check® coat and lustrous golden antlers. A clever hostess gift for your favorite connoisseur.