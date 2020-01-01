Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Asia Ingalls
Moonstone Ring
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Garmentory
Large moonstone rings made with thick silver bezel. Comes in round and oval shapes. Made in NYC
Need a few alternatives?
Goossens
Harumi Mistletoe Ring
$530.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Alex & Ani
Evil Eye Ring Wrap
$38.00
from
Alex & Ani
BUY
Unbranded
Signed Natural Turquoise Ring
$65.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Rings
Pompeii3
Treated Blue Diamond Solitaire Promise Ring
$900.00
$299.99
from
Target
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Ring
£69.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Otiumberg
Mini Chunky Twist Hoops Yellow Gold Vermeil
£110.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
