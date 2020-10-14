American Tourister

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage 3-piece Set

$249.99 $129.99

SET INCLUDES 21 inch Carry On (meets carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24 inch/28 inch Spinners (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bags for longer trips) BOOK OPENING CASE with mesh divider and cross straps in main compartment with a zipped modesty pocket 1.5 inch EXPANSION to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: American Tourister products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. FOUR, MULTI-DIRECTIONAL OVERSIZED SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight PUSH-BUTTON locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use Transport your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly. This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features ABS scratch resistant texture with fashionable squared lines. It features single spinner wheels for a smooth ride and book opening case with mesh divider. The fully-lined interior has cross-straps and book opening case with mesh divider. TSA compliant combination lock for security and peace of mind.