Urban Decay

Moondust Liquid Body Illuminizer Duo

$58.00 $8.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care What it is: A lightweight face and body illuminizer with hyperfine, duochrome glitter and pearlescent pigment. It dries instantly for full-body sparkle and glow. What else you need to know: This liquid body shimmer goes on weightlessly for multidimensional, otherworldly shine that draws everyone into your orbit. Apply the luminizer everywhere, from all over your body to your face and décolletage as a highlighter. Set of 2 1.0 fl oz Made in USA Item #6925281 Ingredients AQUA / WATER / EAU, DIMETHICONE, ISODODECANE, ALCOHOL DENAT., TRIMETHYLSILOXYSILICATE, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, SYNTHETIC FLUORPHLOGOPITE, MICA, PEG-10 DIMETHICONE, CI 77491 / IRON OXIDES, PERLITE, CI 77891 / TITANIUM DIOXIDE, NYLON-12, ISOPROPYL LAUROYL SARCOSINATE, DIISOPROPYL SEBACATE, HDI/TRIMETHYLOL HEXYLLACTONE CROSSPOLYMER, BIS-PEG/PPG-14/14 DIMETHICONE, DISTEARDIMONIUM HECTORITE, MAGNESIUM SULFATE, PHENOXYETHANOL, DIPENTAERYTHRITYL TETRAHYDROXYSTEARATE/TETRAISOSTEARATE, SILICA SILYLATE, ACRYLONITRILE/METHYL METHACRYLATE/VINYLIDENE CHLORIDE COPOLYMER, TOCOPHEROL, MOROCCAN LAVA CLAY, TIN OXIDE, GLYCERIN, EMPETRUM NIGRUM FRUIT JUICE, SILICA, ISOBUTANE, CI 15985 / YELLOW 6 LAKE, POTASSIUM SORBATE, METHICONE. (D251853/1) Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging