Urban Decay has got something that will send your glitter addiction into overdrive. Get ready to explore eight otherworldly new shades of planet Earth's sparkliest shadow in Urban Decay's first-ever Moondust Eyeshadow Palette. Found exclusively in this palette, Urban Decay's most vibrant Moondust shades yet will stoke your deep love affair with sparkle. Each shadow is dazzlingly sparkly, but with a super-refined, incredibly sophisticated feel (and not a single speck of chunky glitter). Laced with microfine bits of iridescent sparkle and lush 3-D metallics, these shadows create a gorgeous, diamond-like effect. Moondust has been Urban Decay's most-requested palette ever since it first launched this amazing formula. And this palette takes the vibrancy of Moondust to the next level. Experiment with never-before-seen shades like Lightyear (a vivid, saturated green) and Galaxy (the perfect smoky, sparkly blue-gray). The sparkly gunmetal case features a mirrored cutout "Moondust" logo. A full-size mirror makes it easy to indulge your glitter obsession on the go. Contains eight shades of Moondust Eyeshadow:. Specter (soft pink with a tonal sparkle). Element (peach with a pink shift and sparkle). Magnetic (purple with blue sparkle). Lightyear (vibrant green with tonal sparkle). Granite (black with multicolored sparkle). Lithium (brown with iridescent 3-D sparkle). Vega (bright blue with tonal sparkle). Galaxy (smoky blue-gray with iridescent 3-D sparkle). Every shade can be used wet or dry. For extra intense color payout, apply Moondust wet, then blend out the edges with a dry brush. The Starry Eyed Look featured on The It List . 100% Cruelty Free. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 2906419.