Umbra | AnthroLiving

Moona Jewelry Organizer

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 65801524; Color Code: 001 Designed for the minimalist spirit, this organizer showcases beautiful rustic wooden accents among storage drawers, featuring a display top that acts as a tray for all her knick knacks and baubles. Wood Wipe clean with soft cloth Imported Dimensions 10.75"L, 7.25"H, 6"W