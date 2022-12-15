CosmicValeria

Moon Witch Oracle Deck

Second edition of the Bestselling Moon Witch Oracle 🌙 Immerse yourself in a magical world of Moon Witch. The Moon Witch Oracle was inspired by the exploration of the Divine Feminine and the source of her powers: The MOON Deck consists of 42 cards and is divided into four suits: Action, Connection, Insights, and Message. May this Oracle deck inspire you to live more in-tune with the cycles of nature and the Moon. What's inside: - 42 cards printed on high quality 350 gsm art paper ( cards are 3.5 by 5 inches, thick with a smooth finish) - Each card offers a ritual or spell to strengthen your connection to your higher-self and inner-Witch. - Stunning gold foil details & gold edges - Guidebook (perfect for beginners) - Magic PLEASE BE AWARE of SCAMMERS SELLING COUNTERFEIT AND LOW QUALITY COPIES OF THE DECK ON ETSY! Cosmic Valeria holds copyright on all designs and the products that incorporate those designs, the description of the listings, the product names, and the product titles. Do not attempt to copy and paste our descriptions or products as your own. The designs, products, and/or branding of our items are not to be reproduced under any circumstances. Any infringement on our copyright will be met with legal action. Certain shops and websites have attempted to create counterfeit copies of our decks by stealing our listings, our artwork, the names and titles of our products. Moon Witch decks are sold exclusively by the author - Cosmic Valeria. If you see a listing that you believe is infringing upon our copyright, please contact us immediately.