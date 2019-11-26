Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Staud
Moon Snakeskin Embossed Leather Bag
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
STAUD's knack for designing buzz-worthy bags in fun, unexpected silhouettes is on full display with this chic rounded shoulder bag in snakeskin-embossed leather."/
More from Staud
Staud
Moon Snakeskin Embossed Leather Bag
$325.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Blonde Two-tone High-rise Slim-leg Jeans
$190.00
$114.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Staud
Lance Beaded Fringed Canvas Shoulder Bag
$195.00
$58.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$213.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted