moonpod

Moon Pod

$399.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

At moonpod

How We Re-Engineered The Beanbag High-Density Beads Filled with responsive high-density beads, Moon Pod mimics the sensations of Flotation Therapy, which has been known to help reduce stress and anxiety levels. Supportive Dual Membrane The dual shell membrane provides a soft and stretchy, yet supportive structure engineered to respond to any body shape and movement. Ergonomic Support Through unparalleled support and adaptive flexibility, Moon Pod can help relieve back and neck pain while you rest. Sleek Profile Weighing just 12 lbs, and taking up only 4 square feet, Moon Pod is incredibly easy to move around and store anywhere.