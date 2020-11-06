Minted

Moon Phases Personalized Stationery Set

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

All Personalized Stationeries are design challenge winners. With unique designs and a complimentary gift box, our Foil-Pressed Personalized Stationery is a chic way to stay in touch. Hand-pressed with gold and silver foil, all designs are printed on luxe paper. If you have any questions or special requests, please email us. Foil pressed lunar phases decorate this clean and minimal design. Dimensions 5.5" x 4.25" Printing Foil-Pressed Card Type Flat Card