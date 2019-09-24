CreateSpace Publishing

Moon Journal 2019: A Lunar Meditation Companion

Overview Moon Journal 2019 follows the light of the moon and the sun throughout the year. The journal takes the reader through each new and full moon, and the wheel of the year. The energies of the changing seasons and Maiden-Mother-Crone archetype provide a backdrop for the meditations. 33 lovely meditations and easy to remember affirmations make this a very effective self-development tool. With plenty of space for the reader's intentions and notes this becomes a personal and valuable workbook throughout the year. A beautifully illustrated meditation companion that encourages the reader to explore a full circle of aspects of themselves. Perfect for feminists, yogis and moon lovers.