Moon Jacquard Tights

£175.00 £122.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Marine Serre's now cult-classic Moon motif can be spotted across these semi-sheer tights. A layering piece with a point of difference, this bright blue design will easily elevate any outfit. material: 86% polyamide, 14% elastane care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees Made in Italy elasticated waistband Designer colour name: Cobalt