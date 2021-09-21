good light skincare

Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion

In a deliciously milky texture, the lightweight Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion is a pH-balanced toner that’s vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Super hydrating, nourishing and soothing, it’s packed with ceramides to strengthen skin and improve barrier function by locking in moisture. Natural alpha hydroxy acids (also known as AHAs) slough away dulling cells, while meadowfoam seed oil soothes inflammation and encourages healing. Snow mushroom holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which — especially when paired with industry-adored humectant, hyaluronic acid — makes it an expert at pulling moisture into skin. Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) balances oils, minimises the look of pores and protects against sun damage too.