Good Light

Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion

This milky toner moisturizes and gently exfoliates, leaving your skin balanced, smooth, and radiant – like the full moon. Natural AHAs swipe off dead skin cells with ease and meadowfoam seed oil, an anti-inflammatory fatty acid, improves healing of damaged skin barrier function. In conjunction with snow mushroom, which holds 1000x its weight in water, and ceramides which lock moisture into skin, this toner deeply penetrates and hydrates. To top it off, niacinamide helps minimize the appearance of pores, reduce redness, regulate oil, and protect against sun damage. pH of 5.5. Vegan and cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone 3.28 fl oz/ 100ml