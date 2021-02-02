Moon

Moon Dust Advanced Teeth Whitening Paste

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 55036123; Color Code: 000 Like a polish for teeth, Moon Dust uses kaolin and bentonite clay to buff and brush away stains and reveal a brighter, whiter smile. A little goes a long way – pair with your favorite toothpaste just once or twice a week to help boost the whitening power. Features - Neutral flavor - Blends seamlessly with toothpaste - Key ingredients: white kaolin, bentonite clay, white turmeric, sodium bicarbonate - Vegan + cruelty-free - Free of SLS/SLES, parabens, artificial flavors How To Use - Place usual amount of toothpaste on bristles - Lightly dip pasted bristles into jar, evenly coating - Tap to remove excess - Brush teeth as normal - Use only 1-2x per week Content + Care - Ingredients: Kaolin (White), Xylitol, Diatomaceous Earth, Bentonite (Clay), Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavor (Peppermint), Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Citrate, Curcuma Longa (White Turmeric) Root Extract, Fragaria Ananassa (Strawberry) Fruit Extract, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Urea Peroxide, Mica, Titanium Dioxide - Made in the USA Size - 0.5 oz