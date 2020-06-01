Story MFG

Moon Clamp Tie-dyed Organic-cotton Shorts

Founded by husband and wife duo Saeed and Katy Al-Ruebi, Story mfg. places importance on the cultural value of arts and crafts showcased through these pink Moon Clamp shorts. Theyre crafted from organic cotton thats been naturally tie dyed using artisanal techniques, then finished with an elasticated waist to ensure comfort. Pair them with the labels short-sleeved shirt to add a pop of colour to your warm-weather wardrobe.