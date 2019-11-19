Alexandre Dujoncquoy

Moon Beam Sleep Aid

We all know that a good night's sleep can make all the difference in your well-being. However, getting that essential sleep is another matter. Designed by card-carrying insomniac Alexandre Dujoncquoy, this drug-free device helps you fall asleep more easily through scientific research and an easy-to-use mechanism. Keep it by your bedside and just touch it once (or twice for a longer session) when you're ready to relax. A gently pulsing light projects on the ceiling, creating a hypnotic effect that helps quiet anxious thoughts and slow down your breathing to a sleep-inducing level. It's a naturally meditative method for preparing your mind and body for a comforting cruise through dreamland. Includes detailed instruction booklet and a guide and password for an online interface. Made in Malaysia.