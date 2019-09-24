Darlings, my Beach Stick in Moon Beach is a luminous, rose-gold iridescent peach shade inspired by the mesmerising light of Moon Beach. Inspired by the unique lighting, golden sands & bronzed goddesses of Ibiza.
WHAT MAKES MY BEACH STICKS MAGIC:
• Ceramidone acts like a poly-filler to plump up & refill your skin, giving you a flawless surface whilst creamy polymers moisturize your skin.
• Glowing pigments blend easily, illuminating your skin with brilliant color-saturated pigments for an irresistible summer glow.
• Light-diffusing spheres soft-focus imperfections & bring radiance to the face, for the perfect summer flash of color.
• A fusion of waxes hydrate your skin for a dewy, supple finish.
• Paraben-free
• Fill 6.5g
• Carton Dimensions (mm) 26 x 26 x 89
• Product SKU: FBCH65DX6R