Wilder North

Mookaite Jasper Facial Gua Sha Board

At Wilder North

Australian Mookaite Jasper, a type of Microcrystalline Quartz Gua Sha, is an ancient, traditional Chinese healing technique used to stimulate the lymphatic system and relax muscles which can have a wealth of benefits, including clearer and smoother skin.The Gua Sha tool is massaged or scraped along the skin in a sweeping outward/upward motion at various points on the face. One of the main benefits of this technique is the reduction of puffiness, which is usually a result of lymphatic fluid not circulating freely throughout the body. Practicing Gua Sha on your face can release this lymphatic fluid and the impurities it may contain, reducing puffiness, eliminating toxins, improving circulation, and activating the skin's natural ability to heal itself. Fewer toxins and better circulation lead to clearer, nourished, glowing skin. Gua Sha massage can also relieve tension in the muscles of the face, reducing hardened facial expressions such as frown lines and breaking up adhesions which interfere with proper fluid flow. Adhesions are bound or fixed sections of tissue which are not normally united. Gua Sha essentially re-patterns repetitive muscle movements, unwinding tissues and relaxing your face into it's natural state. Benefits of Facial Gua Sha With the correct technique and consistent practice, Gua Sha can help to: Reduce Puffiness and dark circles from excess and trapped fluids Improve Circulation, bringing oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to skin cells Reduce Tension in facial muscles, softening the face and reducing the formation of harsh expression lines Soften tissue adhesions which can inhibit the flow of vital fluids Promote skin clarity, reducing acne and congestion by improving the circulation of lymph and thereby eliminating toxins Expedites the healing of pimples and other skin issues Reduce Inflammation caused by excess impurities in the lymph Strengthens cells to improve collagen production Improves skin radiance and brightens complexion Contour, and Sculpt the face for a more refined features Lift and