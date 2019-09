Moog Music

Moog One 8-voice Analog Synthesizer

$5999.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moog Music

The Ultimate Moog Dream Synth As the first polyphonic Moog synthesizer in more than three decades, Moog One spearheads a new era of analog synthesis. Handcrafted at the Moog factory in Asheville, North Carolina, Moog One is a programmable, tri-timbral analog synth featuring an intuitive tactile interface that transcends the boundary between instrument and artist, allowing you to achieve your musical goals unimpeded. And then, of course, there’s that legendary Moog sound.