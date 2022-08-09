Patchology

Moodmask The Good Fight Sheet Mask

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Rid your skin of impurities and inflammation in ten minutes with this clearing and calming sheet mask. Formulated with willow bark and tea tree to eliminate bacteria that clog pores and cleanse the complexion. Refreshing peppermint leaves skin feeling soothed, nourished and plump. Key ingredients: Willow bark: gently exfoliates whilst helping to reduce acne and excess oil. Tea tree: anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial to combat acne and redness. Hyaluronic acid: deeply hydrates, plumps and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Made without: Parabens and phthalates. Pair it with: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Superscreen Bare Minerals Blemish Remedy Anti-imperfection Serum MECCA MAX SPOT DOTS Blemish Busting Patches