Mood Ring is a deep teal blue jelly nail polish with mesmerizing magnetic multichrome pigment that shifts between sparkling emerald green, calypso turquoise, and shy touch of brushed treasure gold. Intense and brilliant, this polish evokes peacock feathers, mermaid scales, and clusters of seaweed swaying in the ocean. Use our magnetic wand while polish is wet to activate the magnetic multichrome particles creating captivating 3D nail art designs.