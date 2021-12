Muji

Mood Enhancing – Essential Oil Set

Four of MUJI's best-selling essential oil fragrances all in one convenient set. Aimed at invigorating the senses, choose from relaxing, refreshing, sensual and uplifting oil blends. Relaxing : Lavendin, Geranium and Palmarosa Uplifting : Grapefruit, Lemon and Cedarwood Sensual : Ylang Ylang, Mandarin and Bergamot Refreshing : Peppermint, Lemon and Lime 4 x 5ml