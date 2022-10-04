Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Being Frenshe
Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set
$16.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Being Frenshe
Glow On Roll-on Fragrance With Essential Oils
BUY
$14.99
Target
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01 + Patchouli
BUY
£95.00
Escentric Molecules
Loewe
Earth Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£116.00
Selfridges
Experimental Perfume Club
Neroli Cobalt Eau De Parfum
BUY
£32.00
Experimental Perfume Club
More from Being Frenshe
Being Frenshe
Glow On Roll-on Fragrance With Essential Oils
BUY
$14.99
Target
More from Fragrance
Being Frenshe
Glow On Roll-on Fragrance With Essential Oils
BUY
$14.99
Target
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01 + Patchouli
BUY
£95.00
Escentric Molecules
Loewe
Earth Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£116.00
Selfridges
Experimental Perfume Club
Neroli Cobalt Eau De Parfum
BUY
£32.00
Experimental Perfume Club
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted