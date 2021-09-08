Bentley Designs

Montreux Antique White Uph Bedstead Diamond Stitch Double 135cm

£710.00 £398.00

The Montreux white diamond stitched bedstead brings a contemporary twist to a traditional design, Montreux oak and antique white bedroom is a beautifully crafted oak and painted range. Design features such as gently bowed fronts, classic corniced tops and turned legs testify to the attention to detail. Centre piece of this collection is the upholstered bedstead with stunning diamond stitch pattern and refined curved frames, fashioning Montreux bedroom as an updated classic suited to both modern and traditional settings. To fit a double (135cm) sized mattress only, this bedstead requires 2 man assembly and will take approximately 50 minutes. Dimensions W: 223cm x H: 111cm x D: 154cm.