Dunelm

Montreal Pasta Bowl

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Overview Made from high quality stoneware Reactive glaze Microwave and dishwasher safe Coordinating dining accessories available Crafted in high quality stoneware, this pasta bowl has a stunning unique finish in a Pacific Blue colourway. A perfect addition to any dinner table setting and ideal to use for any occasion. This pasta bowl is microwave and dishwasher safe, allowing easy reheating and convenient cleaning. All dinnerware from the Montreal range is created with a reactive glaze making each piece unique. Why not match this pasta bowl with the coordinating items available to purchase separately?