Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Ganni
Monticello Bucket Bag
$289.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Featured in 1 story
17 Party Clutches To Finish Off Your Holiday Look
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Hillier Bartley
Lantern Fringed Leather Clutch
$1160.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Cult Gaia
Angelou Bag
$298.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
Hillier Bartley
Lantern Tasseled Velvet Clutch
$910.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Like Dreams
Clara Top Handle Box Clutch
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Clutches
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
